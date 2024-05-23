Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Acquired by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPST. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

Insider Activity at Upstart

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 400,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,014,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,578,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,510,510.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,014,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,259. 18.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upstart Stock Down 5.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Upstart stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.11. 3,416,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,517,024. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPST. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on UPST

Upstart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.