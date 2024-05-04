First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.
First Financial Stock Performance
Shares of First Financial stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $37.65. 33,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Financial has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). First Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $50.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. Analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Financial Company Profile
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
