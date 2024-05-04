First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

First Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $37.65. 33,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Financial has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). First Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $50.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. Analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Financial by 17.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of First Financial by 64.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.