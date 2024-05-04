CEEK VR 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.96 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $45.77 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011733 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001400 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,570.56 or 0.99976053 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012577 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05634212 USD and is up 7.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $4,098,746.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.