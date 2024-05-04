Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair raised Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $305.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $32.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.29. 9,644,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,398. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 145.62% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

