ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.1% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 31,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 78,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.06.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 28,023,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,518,412. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $457.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

