Barclays Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,100.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,125.95.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $1,037.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $1,063.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $889.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $698.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

