Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

Shares of CIB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,184. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $37.15.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.26. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 13.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 43,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 11.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

