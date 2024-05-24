Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Amphenol in a research report issued on Monday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amphenol’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

APH has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.45.

NYSE:APH opened at $136.40 on Wednesday. Amphenol has a one year low of $72.77 and a one year high of $137.38. The company has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.25 and a 200-day moving average of $105.79.

Amphenol’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,724 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $3,589,000. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 50,778 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,875,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

