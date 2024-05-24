Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Increased by Analyst

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 20th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $113.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $119.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.65.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ershel C. Redd, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.10, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,021.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,663,763 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 27.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 424,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

