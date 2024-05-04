3,067 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 11.0% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in AT&T by 39.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 26,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 819,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. 24,023,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,324,028. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

