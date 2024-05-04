AJOVista LLC Invests $162,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.14. 12,687,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,442,457. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

