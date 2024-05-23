SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 21,579 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,457 shares of company stock worth $1,358,772. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.60. 18,808,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,370,561. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $188.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

