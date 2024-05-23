Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is AXS Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

AXS Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 1.6% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $506,875,000 after purchasing an additional 804,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 821,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $166,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $278.57. 5,016,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297,468. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.88 and its 200-day moving average is $273.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total transaction of $4,400,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,386,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,367,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total transaction of $4,400,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,386,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,367,242.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,182 shares of company stock worth $183,257,351. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.94.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

