O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 84.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,694 shares of company stock worth $14,265,266 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $15.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $975.87. The stock had a trading volume of 374,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,319. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,074.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,027.69. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

