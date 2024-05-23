Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,477.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $2,798,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 307,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 416,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,837,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,956,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.78 and its 200 day moving average is $119.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The company has a market capitalization of $331.85 billion, a PE ratio of 145.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

