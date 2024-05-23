FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 760 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $398.48. 754,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $408.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $386.00 and a 200-day moving average of $360.92.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,290 shares of company stock valued at $57,207,154 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

