DORVAL Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

DORVAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 184,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of DORVAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DORVAL Corp owned about 0.21% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,101. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.