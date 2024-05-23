TCW Group Inc. Sells 218,089 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,777,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 218,089 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 1.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $102,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 443,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 612.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 178,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $964,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,577,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,942. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $76.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $958,704.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,599 shares of company stock worth $5,286,149 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

