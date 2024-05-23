Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,404,000 after purchasing an additional 61,150 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,467 shares of company stock worth $8,433,168. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.2 %

ICE traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $135.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.24 and its 200 day moving average is $128.45. The stock has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

