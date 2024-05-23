Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.

Walmart Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.91. 7,467,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,676,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $65.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,733,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,280,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

