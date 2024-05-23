Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,349 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,680. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.