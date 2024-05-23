Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.30)-($0.26) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $76.0-$77.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.60 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Domo Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 612,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,356. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. The company has a market cap of $271.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.35. Domo has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $18.19.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $80.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $1,003,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,955.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $1,003,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 881,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,056 shares of company stock worth $1,911,367 in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Domo

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Featured Stories

