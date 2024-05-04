Provence Wealth Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 24,300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,433,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,188,533,000 after purchasing an additional 263,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,555,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,135 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,462,000 after buying an additional 1,162,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 51.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,365,000 after buying an additional 636,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,251,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,784. The stock has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.