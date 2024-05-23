TCW Group Inc. Acquires 3,068 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 537,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $69,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,404,000 after buying an additional 61,150 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The firm has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,168 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

