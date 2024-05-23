Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $46,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.66. 1,079,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,078. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 99.36%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

