US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,454 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $242,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.02. 3,800,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,597,280. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00. The company has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.