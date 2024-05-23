S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is TCW Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,567 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 2.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $179,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in S&P Global by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after acquiring an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after acquiring an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in S&P Global by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,538,000 after acquiring an additional 405,234 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,630,000 after purchasing an additional 309,123 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPGI traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $436.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,054. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The firm has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $424.20 and its 200 day moving average is $426.71.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.