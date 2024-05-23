Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $643,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,675,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,545,000 after acquiring an additional 358,379 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.05. 6,733,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,970,737. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

