Commerce Bank Sells 5,163 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.1% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $149,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $6.95 on Thursday, hitting $258.82. 3,368,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,365. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

