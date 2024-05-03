VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,902,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591,247 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 99.53% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF worth $125,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $21.38.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.0723 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

