HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX)

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Metagenomi’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

MGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Metagenomi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of MGX remained flat at $7.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 52,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,911. Metagenomi has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $12.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,205,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Metagenomi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

