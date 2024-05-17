Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CGY has been the topic of several other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$78.14.

Calian Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CGY traded down C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$58.01. 6,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,235. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20. Calian Group has a twelve month low of C$46.27 and a twelve month high of C$64.88. The stock has a market cap of C$687.42 million, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.61). Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of C$179.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.5652516 earnings per share for the current year.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

