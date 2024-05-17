Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.40.

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.65. 213,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.26. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.82. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$8.78 and a one year high of C$12.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -234.62%.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

