Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $50.13 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,387 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $50,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EQ LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,841,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the period.

EFG stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.71. 246,995 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.45.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

