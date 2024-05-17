monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $250.00 at Needham & Company LLC

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

MNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

monday.com Stock Performance

monday.com stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.83. 935,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.85. monday.com has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $239.22. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.59 and a beta of 1.24.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 44.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in monday.com by 741.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

