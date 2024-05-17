Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,331,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,265 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $131,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 23,181 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 118,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,299. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.80. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $63.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.