Jag Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 35,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 46.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 250,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 79,902 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $208,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.88. 1,616,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,510. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.