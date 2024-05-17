Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BDT. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.71.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bird Construction

Bird Construction Price Performance

Bird Construction stock traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.11. 123,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,614. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.87. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$8.01 and a 52 week high of C$22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.7862191 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.047 dividend. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.