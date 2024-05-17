Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.96. 237,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,789. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $57.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.20. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

