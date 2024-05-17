Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Element Fleet Management from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.50.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

EFN stock traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.38. 1,104,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,426. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50. The company has a market cap of C$9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.90. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$18.50 and a 1-year high of C$24.40.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of C$333.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0547496 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$774,608.64. In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total transaction of C$774,608.64. Also, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.02 per share, with a total value of C$55,050.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

See Also

