Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 21,349 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.1% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 20.4% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.48. 4,240,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,118,355. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $188.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.