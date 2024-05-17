Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 132 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $38,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,084,000. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,412,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LLY traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $770.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $419.80 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $760.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $682.89. The stock has a market cap of $731.82 billion, a PE ratio of 113.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.