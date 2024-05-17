Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$290.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$304.00 to C$290.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$301.85.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.6 %

BYD traded down C$1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$234.01. 55,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,897. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$228.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$277.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$278.05.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.