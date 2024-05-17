Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NXT. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.52.

NASDAQ:NXT traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $44.20. 3,885,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.42. Nextracker has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66.

In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nextracker news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 7.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 9.3% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

