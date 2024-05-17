Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 201,114 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,450,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,114 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $42,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,197 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,368,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,977,000 after purchasing an additional 994,515 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,197,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73,356 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 8,920,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,733,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFAC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. 1,631,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,956. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $32.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

