Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 14,113 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,113 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $60,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Home Depot by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.96.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HD traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $344.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,296. The firm has a market cap of $341.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.