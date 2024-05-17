Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $3,039,000. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Intel by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 30,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,538,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,152,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

