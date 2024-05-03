Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,670,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295,023 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $122,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 84.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Price Performance

RYN stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on RYN

About Rayonier

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.