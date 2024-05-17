Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$296.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$310.00 to C$296.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BYD. ATB Capital cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$306.00 to C$304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$301.85.
Boyd Group Services Stock Performance
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 EPS for the current year.
Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
