Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$296.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$310.00 to C$296.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BYD. ATB Capital cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$306.00 to C$304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$301.85.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BYD traded down C$1.35 on Thursday, hitting C$234.01. The company had a trading volume of 55,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$277.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$278.05. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$228.56 and a 1-year high of C$324.75. The stock has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

