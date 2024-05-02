Viant Technology’s (DSP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

DSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DSP stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Viant Technology by 185.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Viant Technology by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

